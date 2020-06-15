

News at a Glance



Edo Guber: Obaseki’s aide reveals when Governor might join PDP Edujandon - The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Political Matters, Osaigbovo Iyoha, has claimed that his principal will make a decision on decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “in a day or two”.



News Credibility Score: 21%



