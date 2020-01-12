Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Edo PDP chairman urges members to remain focused
Today  - Chief Dan Orbih, Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged members of the party not to be deterred by those who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Oh No! 35-year-old Man Pushes Neighbour To Death During Fight (Photo) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian Senators Express Anger Over N2 Million Christmas Allowance - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 US 2020 Presidential Election: Trump Will Lose - Bernie Sanders - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 Video: DSS Officer Allegedly Shot By SARS - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
5 Alleged N1.4bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of NBA President until Feb. 11 - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 S/Court hears guber appeals from Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau, Sokoto states - News Diary Online, 1 hour ago
7 Itse Sagay Supports Operation Amotekun As Police Issue Warning To Stakeholders - Naija News, 1 hour ago
8 DSS Officer Allegedly Shot By SARS - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
9 Pastor Caught While Allegedly Trying To Sleep With Elder's Wife (Video) - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 Edo PDP chairman urges members to remain focused - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info