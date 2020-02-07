Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo State Government Demolishes Billionaire Kabaka’s Multi-Million Naira Hotel (See Shocking Reasons)
Naija Loaded  - The Edo State Government has demolished T. Latifa Hotel Owned by Kabaka The hotel is owned by Mr. Tony Adun also known as Kabaka, for violating building laws as the...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Edo govt demolishes Kabaka’s hotel The Edo Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, located at Ugbor area of Benin. News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the state government ...
The Herald:
On Wednesday, Edo Government began the demolition of Tony Kabaka’s hotel.
Ripples Nigeria:
The Edo State Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel owned by Mr. Tony Adun also known as Kabaka, for violating building regulations.
PM News:
Edo State Government on Wednesday made good its threat when it demolished Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr. Tony Adun, a former aide of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The News Guru:
The Edo State Government on Wednesday made good its threat when it demolished Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr. Tony Adun, a former aide of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The government of Godwin ...
The News:
This Hotel  T. Latifah Hotel belongs to  Tony Adun , one of the loyalists of APC Chairman Adams Oshiomole in Edo State. Today,W Wednesday February
News Wire NGR:
Edo State Government has demolished a property in Benin City belonging to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tony Adun popularly called Tony Kabaka. The demolition was done after an interim injunction restraining it from executing the ...
City Voice:
By Nefishetu Yakubu The Edo Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, located at Ugbor area of Benin. The state government had issued demolition notices to some property owners in the state.
See Naija:
The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo Government on Wednesday, demolished T. Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, located at Ugbor area of Benin City. Adun is a former aide of the National Chairman of the All Progressives ...
Leaders NG:
The Edo Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, located at Ugbor area of Benin. News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the state government had [...]
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Obaseki dares Kabaka by demolishing his hotel Tension in Edo state as Governor Obaseki demolished Oshiomole's ally hotel in person of popular agbero known as Kabaka. Obaseki dares Kabaka by demolishing his hotel Abbey
Gist Lovers:
There is currently palpable tension in Benin City as the Edo State Government has finally carried out it’s threat in demolishing the residence of oppositional figures in the state. Recall late last year the state [...]
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Finally, Obaseki demolishes Kabaka hotel By Bukola Olasanmi Edo State Government on Wednesday afternoon commenced demolition of a multi -million naira hotel belonging to Tony Kabaka Adun. Bulldozers and security personnel were ...


