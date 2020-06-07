

News at a Glance



Edo council boss canvasses support for Obaseki, disowns Ize-Iyamu Vanguard News - By Olasunkanmi Akoni Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State, John Akhigbe, weekend, canvassed support for the second term ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not a registered member of All ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



