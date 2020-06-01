

News at a Glance



Edo govt assures student community of thorough investigation into death of Miss Omozuwa Nigerian Observer - The Edo State Government has assured the parents, relatives and friends of late Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, as well as the student community in Edo State of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the 100 level ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



