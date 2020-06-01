Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo govt assures student community of thorough investigation into death of Miss Omozuwa
Vanguard News  - The Edo State Government has assured the parents, relatives and friends of late Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, as well as the student community in Edo State of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the 100 level ...

1 Biafra Group Attacks Nnamdi Kanu And Asari Dokubo - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 DSS Confirms Alteration In Certificate Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhudjakpo - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 ‘I See Tourism Wasting Away’, Seyi Law Laments on Under-Utilisation of Ilaje Community - Olisa TV, 1 hour ago
4 Spotlight: Unrest over Floyd’s death continues across United States as protests go global - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Okorocha slams Northern Governors over treatment of Almajiris - Politics Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 Record crowds protest peacefully in Colorado’s capital - NNN, 1 hour ago
7 South America ignores Europe and reopens as virus peak nears - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerians Hold Black Lives Matter Protest in Victoria Island - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Oshiomhole: APC Not Aware of Obaseki’s Wish for Indirect Primary - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
10 See Why Real Madrid Will Not Play Home Fixtures At Bernabeu - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
