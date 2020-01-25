Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo guber: Adams Oshiomhole preaches peace as platform, vehicles destroyed
News photo Today  - The crisis rocking the Edo state All Progressives Congress (APC) continued as the platform built for speakers and two vehicles in the venue were destroyed and burnt overnight by unknown persons.

Hoodlums allegedly set Oshiomhole’s rally venue ablaze Daily Times:
A venue to be used by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for a political rally in Auchi, Estako West local government area has allegedly set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.
Edo Waste Management Agency to engage 1,000 cleaners to take care of venues during National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”.
According to reports, the venue to be used for a political rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Auchi, Estako West local government area has been set ablaze by suspected thugs.
A venue where Adams Oshiomhole arranged to use as rally group to receive some defectors into the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.
A venue to be used by Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, for a political rally in Auchi, Estako West local government area has on Saturday, January 25, 2020, been set ablaze by suspected thugs.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday asked the hoodlums who set ablaze the venue for his group rally in Edo State, to get prepared to put more fire in other places.
The problems rocking the Edo state All Progressives Congress (APC) is continuing as the platform built for speakers and two vehicles in the venue were recently damaged and burnt overnight by unknown persons.
The face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, got messier on Saturday, as unidentified thugs overnight set ablaze vehicles, canopies and chairs ...
Thugs  on Friday night attacked the venue  for the Edo State  All Progressives Congress   faction loyal  to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in Iyekhe, Auchi, setting ablaze the podium,  chairs and two vehicles.
According to reports, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was scheduled to receive the defectors at the venue on...
The faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, got messier on Saturday, as  yet to be identified thugs set ablaze the venue to be used for a political ...
FAVOUR PERCY-IDUBOR TOSAN ATIE BENIN The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State worsened on Saturday as the venue to be used by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for a political rally in Auchi, ...
Suspected thugs have burnt down a venue to be used for a political rally in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, Edo State, by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. Naija News reports that the political rally was organised ...
Suspected thugs have invaded the rally venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, setting canopies and vehicles on fire.
By Peterson lbi The faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, got messier on Saturday, as yet to be identified thugs set ablaze the venue to be used ...
Some people suspected to be political thugs has set the venue to be used by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for a political rally in Auchi, Estako West local government area ablaze.
It was gathered that the suspected thugs carried out the act at about 2am where Two cars, over 1000 chairs, canopies and the stage were burnt.


