

News at a Glance



Edo guber: Pastor Ize-Iyamu reacts to outcome of APC governorship screening See Naija - One of the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has expressed gratitude to the screening committee of the party for carrying out what he described as a thorough job.



News Credibility Score: 21%



