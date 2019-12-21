

News at a Glance



Edo ranks highest on NDDC’s abandoned projects list ― Obaseki Vanguard News - Commission’s defaulting contractors must be jailed, gov insists The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has maintained that his administration is strongly in support of the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for a forensic audit of the Niger ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



