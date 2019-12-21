Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Edo ranks highest on NDDC’s abandoned projects list ― Obaseki
News photo Vanguard News  - Commission’s defaulting contractors must be jailed, gov insists The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has maintained that his administration is strongly in support of the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for a forensic audit of the Niger ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 2020 will be tougher for rapists, child traffickers in Ekiti – Fayemi’s wife - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Fayemi: 2020 ‘II be tougher for rapists, Child traffickers in Ekiti - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Edo APC crisis: Why Obaseki is at war with me – Oshiomhole - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
4 Oshiomhole lied on 2016 Commissioners’ list, says Obaseki - The News, 2 hours ago
5 Gov Ganduje reshuffles permanent secretaries - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Ganduje approves redeployment of permanent secretaries - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 Beautiful Lady Shares Stunning Pre-Wedding Pictures, Gets Epic Reply - News Dey, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari Is Not Ruling, He Wants To Dominate: Yoruba Leader Cries Out - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 How varsities can assist our administration – Buhari - PM News, 2 hours ago
10 TY Danjuma under fire for saying he has secrets that can keep Nigerians sleepless - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info