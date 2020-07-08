Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Similar News
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Nigerian government has announced that Nigerian students will not be participating in the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.
Vanguard News:
—Says WAEC can’t determine resumption date By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA — MINISTER of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trent:
The Federal Ministry of Education has said Nigerian secondary final year students will not be participating in the upcoming West African Examination Council, WAEC, examinations.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the Federal Government has declared.
Page One:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released guidelines for the conduct of the 2020...
News Diary Online:
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has said that the West African Examination Council, WAEC, cannot determine for the Federal Ministry of Education what it [...]
Nigerian Eye:
The federal government has reversed its earlier decision to reopen schools, withdrawing students of Unity Schools from the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) scheduled for August 5 and September 5.The examination was initially ...
The Dabigal Blog:
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Nigerian students will not be participating in the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.
Oyo Gist:
The Federal Government today said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily Nigerian:
The Federal Government has declared that final year students won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council, WAEC, examinations.
The Citizen:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC), on Tuesday, released guidelines for the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Blueprint:
The federal government Wednesday reversed its decision to reopen schools across the country for graduating students to write examinations.Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) today announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mojidelano:
West African Examination Council (WAEC) has on Tuesday announced guidelines for the conduction of the 2020 WASSCE examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gist Punch:
The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4, 2020, as commencement for this year’s examination, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nwajiuba ...
iBrand TV:
Says WAEC can’t determine resumption date The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday, disclosed that sequel to the rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon.
Authentic Nigeria:
The West Africa Examination Council WAEC has released the Examination Timetable for 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination. AUTHENTIC NEWS GIANT reported that Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba revealed that the examination will ...
Mega News:
Stakeholders in Education sector have fixed between August 3 and September 5 as new dates for the conduct of the 2020 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC’s) examinations.
Naija News:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would hold for five weeks.
Correct Kid:
Nigerian Student will not participate in 2020 WAEC. According to reports The federal Government has Announced that Nigerian Student will not write the 2020 West African Examination Council Examination. This new development will affect the Final Student ...
Abuja Press:
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has announced that theWest African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2020 will hold from August 4 to September 5.The examination which was earlier scheduled for April this year, was ...
Gistvile:
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stated that the use of face mask…
City Voice:
The much-awaited WASSCE for School Candidates 2020 will now hold between 3rd August and 5th September, 2020, covering a space of five (5) weeks. The new date was announced today Mr. Patrick E. Areghan, Head of The Nigeria National Office of the West ...
Bhadoosky:
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will now hold from August 4 to September 5, 2020.
