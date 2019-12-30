

Egypt lowers gas grid usage fees by 24% – gas regulator Energy Mix Report - Egypt has lowered the usage fees for its national gas grid by 24% to reach $0.29 per mmbtu, the national gas regulator said on its website on Sunday. Egypt had first set the usage fees at $0.38 per mmbtu in Aug. 2018 for a year.



