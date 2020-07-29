Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Egyptian woman jailed for 3 years over TikTok videos which ‘incite debauchery’ – report
News photo Today  - An Egyptian court Wednesday jailed the sixth woman in a week over TikTok videos, deeming the clips in which she dances and lip-syncs to popular songs to be "inciting debauchery", a judicial source said.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Egypt jails another woman for posting ‘debauchery’ video on TikTok Page One:
An Egyptian court Wednesday jailed the sixth woman in a week over TikTok videos, deeming...
Egyptian girls jailed 2 years over indecent Tiktok dance videos The Dabigal Blog:
An Egyptian court jailed several young girls for two years after they were accused and arrested for posting indecent videos on TikTok. The women were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds (nearly $19,000) each for “violating the values and principles of ...
5 Egyptian women get 2 years in prison for ‘indecent’ TikTok videos Top Naija:
Five young Egyptian women have been sentenced to two years in prison for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok. The prosecution statement named two of the defendants 20-year-old student Haneen Hossam and 22-year-old Mawada Eladhm and said the other ...
Egyptian girls jailed 2 years over indecent Tiktok dance videos Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Egyptian girls jailed 2 years over indecent Tiktok dance videos An Egyptian court jailed several young girls for two years after they were accused and arrested for posting indecent videos on Read More >> Egyptian girls ...
Egyptian Girls Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment Over Tiktok Dance Videos Gist Punch:
Egyptian Women Get 2 Years in Prison for 'Indecent' TikTok Dance Videos(CAIRO) — An Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison Monday for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok in a fraught case that critics describe as a ...
Egyptian Girls Sentenced To 2 Years Imprisonment Over Tiktok Dance Videos Naija Biz Com:
(CAIRO) — An Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison Monday for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok in a fraught case that critics describe as a further crackdown on self-expression in the conservative society.The ...


   More Picks
1 Tourist had part of his arm ripped off by a lion as he slept in a tent in Tanzania alongside his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Meghan Markle is in the News Again; But this Time, it isn’t Pretty - Glamsquad Magazine, 2 hours ago
3 FACT CHECK: Did N-Power promise volunteers permanence? - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
4 Shake-up in EFCC, 20 top officers redeployed to police force - Ripples, 4 hours ago
5 Belarus Probes Russian Mercenaries For ‘Terror’ Plot Ahead Of Elections - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
6 You Have Relieved Countless Nigerians of Suffering, N-Power Beneficiaries Commends Buhari - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
7 Australia records deadliest coronavirus day - Lasgidi Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Matt Hancock hints at self-isolation extension as he voices ‘serious concern’ about second wave ‘rolling across Europe’ - Lasgidi Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Ondo poll: Ayedatiwa emerges as Akeredolu Running Mate - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Wike lacks good character – APC slams Rivers Gov. over Oshiomole - Politics Nigeria, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info