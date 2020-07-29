Post News
Egyptian woman jailed for 3 years over TikTok videos which ‘incite debauchery’ – report
Today
- An Egyptian court Wednesday jailed the sixth woman in a week over TikTok videos, deeming the clips in which she dances and lip-syncs to popular songs to be "inciting debauchery", a judicial source said.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Page One:
An Egyptian court Wednesday jailed the sixth woman in a week over TikTok videos, deeming...
The Dabigal Blog:
An Egyptian court jailed several young girls for two years after they were accused and arrested for posting indecent videos on TikTok. The women were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds (nearly $19,000) each for “violating the values and principles of ...
Top Naija:
Five young Egyptian women have been sentenced to two years in prison for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok. The prosecution statement named two of the defendants 20-year-old student Haneen Hossam and 22-year-old Mawada Eladhm and said the other ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Egyptian girls jailed 2 years over indecent Tiktok dance videos An Egyptian court jailed several young girls for two years after they were accused and arrested for posting indecent videos on Read More >> Egyptian girls ...
Gist Punch:
Egyptian Women Get 2 Years in Prison for 'Indecent' TikTok Dance Videos(CAIRO) — An Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison Monday for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok in a fraught case that critics describe as a ...
Naija Biz Com:
(CAIRO) — An Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison Monday for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok in a fraught case that critics describe as a further crackdown on self-expression in the conservative society.The ...
More Picks
1
Tourist had part of his arm ripped off by a lion as he slept in a tent in Tanzania alongside his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Meghan Markle is in the News Again; But this Time, it isn’t Pretty -
Glamsquad Magazine,
2 hours ago
3
FACT CHECK: Did N-Power promise volunteers permanence? -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
4
Shake-up in EFCC, 20 top officers redeployed to police force -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
5
Belarus Probes Russian Mercenaries For ‘Terror’ Plot Ahead Of Elections -
Channels Television,
5 hours ago
6
You Have Relieved Countless Nigerians of Suffering, N-Power Beneficiaries Commends Buhari -
Daily Times,
5 hours ago
7
Australia records deadliest coronavirus day -
Lasgidi Reporters,
5 hours ago
8
Matt Hancock hints at self-isolation extension as he voices ‘serious concern’ about second wave ‘rolling across Europe’ -
Lasgidi Reporters,
5 hours ago
9
Ondo poll: Ayedatiwa emerges as Akeredolu Running Mate -
Daily Times,
2 hours ago
10
Wike lacks good character – APC slams Rivers Gov. over Oshiomole -
Politics Nigeria,
6 hours ago
