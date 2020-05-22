

News at a Glance



Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari backs Sultan, asks Muslims to pray at home Talk Glitz - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday barred government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children from paying him Eid-el-Fitr homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



News Credibility Score: 21%



