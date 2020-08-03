Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano
News photo Leadership  - Government establishments and private offices in Kano metropolis on Monday recorded low turnout of workers following the resumption of work after the Eid-el-Kabir break.‎ At Audu Bako secretariat, Malam Idi Sule said the holiday was enough for any ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info