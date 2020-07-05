

News at a Glance



Ekeremor traditional council, women backs Dickson Velox News - Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.



News Credibility Score: 21%



