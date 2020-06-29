Ekiti APC Chieftain, Oluyede escapes suspension Ogene African - EKITI, Nigeria – Members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in UgeleArokun ward in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere local government area of Ekiti State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on a chieftain and former governorship aspirant in the party, Dr ...



News Credibility Score: 99%