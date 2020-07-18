

News at a Glance



Ekiti APC, PDP bicker over alleged attack against Fayemi The Nation - Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled its counterpart, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for launching vitrolic and unscathing remarks against the Governor Fayemi-led administration in the state.



News Credibility Score: 95%



