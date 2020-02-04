

News at a Glance



Ekiti APC members protest alleged plot to zone NDC to Oyo at South-West zonal meeting Vanguard News - Shina Abubakar – Osogbo Ekiti state caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday stormed the Osun state Secretariat of the party, venue of its South-West leadership meeting to protest alleged plot to zone the National Deputy Chairmanship of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



