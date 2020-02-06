

News at a Glance



Ekiti APC ‘oppose’ Ajimobi as deputy national chairman Within Nigeria - The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opposed the appointment of the Former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the deputy national chairman of the Party. The APC faction stated clearly that the former governor of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



