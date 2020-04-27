

News at a Glance



Ekiti: Fayemi Announces Curfew, Strict Lockdown After Buhari’s Broadcast Naija Loaded - One hour after President Muhammadu Buhari’s new directives, Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Monday night, announced similar but stricter instructions to the people of the State. Just like the President’s curfew...



News Credibility Score: 81%



