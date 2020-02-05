

News at a Glance



Ekiti South: Adeyeye, Olujimi talk tough over petition seeking judgement review Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Ekiti South: Adeyeye, Olujimi talk tough over petition seeking judgement review A former Senate spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has justified his decision to seek the review of the judgement of the Appeal Court that sacked him and ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



