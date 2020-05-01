

Ekiti govt rewards man with appointment for reporting son’s violation of stay-at-home directive Ripples - Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, appointed Mr. Femi Adeoye as the state’s COVID-19 Response Ambassador for stopping his son from entering his home after flouting the government’s stay-at-home directive.



