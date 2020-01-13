

Eko Excel: Lagos SUBEB trains 4,800 teachers from 300 schools NNN - The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Monday said that, so far, it had trained 4,800 teachers from 300 primary schools under its Eko Excel project. train teachers on the use of modern-day technology to enhance teaching efficiency.



