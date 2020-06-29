Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai Inaugurates Board Responsible For Community Projects
The Next Edition  - Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai has inaugurated the Governing Board of the state Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), responsible for identifying developmental projects at various communities within the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


El-Rufai accuses society of covering up cases of rape Daily Times:
Kaduna – Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that drastic action was needed to tackle rape, including vigorous law enforcement to prosecute rapists.
Kassim Afegbua Declares Support For APC, Ize-Iyamu In Edo Leaders NG:
Says Oshiomhole victim of 2023 permutations …Fingers El-Rufai, Bagudu, others for Oshiomhiole’s fall A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Commissioner of Information in Edo state, Prince Kassim Afegbua has vowed to [...]
Kassim Afegbua Declares Support For APC, Ize-Iyamu In Edo Gist Punch:
Edo 2020: Confusion as PDP chieftain pledges support for APC candidate…Says Oshiomhole victim of 2023 permutations…Fingers El-Rufai, Bagudu, others for Oshiomhiole’s fallA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Commissioner of ...


