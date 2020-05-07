

News at a Glance



El-Rufai: Northern Govs have resolved to end almajiri menace 1st for Credible News - The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that the almajiri system has been dismantled in the state; while adding that over 30,000 of them had been repatriated to other states.



