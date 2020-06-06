Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai advises FG: Transfer Ecological Fund to Environment Ministry
News photo News Diary Online  - Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has suggested that Ecological Fund should be transferred to the Ministry of Environment because it has the expertise [...]

11 hours ago
El-Rufai wants environment ministry to manage ecological funds
Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state advised the Federal Government to transfer the Ecological Fund to the Ministry of Environment.
Transfer Ecological funds to ministry ― El-Rufai
Tribune Online Transfer Ecological funds to ministry ― El-Rufai Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has suggested that the Ecological Fund should be transferred to the Ministry of Environment because it has the expertise and national reach to ...
Champion Newspapers:
Wife of Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Aisha-Ummi Garba El-Rufai, has suggested for tougher punishment for rapists in the country.


