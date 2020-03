News at a Glance



El-Rufai announces partial lockdown in Kaduna... declares markets shut except for food sellers Ladun Liadi Blog - Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has directed a partial lockdown in Kaduna state, saying that, all civil servants from Level 12 and below, should remain at home for the next 30 days, effective from Tuesday.El Rufai in a state broadcast ...



News Credibility Score: 21%