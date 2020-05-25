Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai assures of free, compulsory education for 218 repatriated Almajirai – VELOXNEWS
News photo Velox News  - Sola Ojo, Kaduna Hope smiles on 218 Alamajarai who were repatriated to Kaduna from other parts of the Country as the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday assured them of free and compulsory primary education.

