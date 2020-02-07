Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai revokes Abacha property's C-of-O over debt
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the comatose Durbar Hotel believed to be owned by late Head of State General Sani Abacha, on claims of owing ground rent for 19 years.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


