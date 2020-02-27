

News at a Glance



El-Rufai should focus on restructuring – PANDEF Vanguard News - National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga rtd has reacted to a statement credited to governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, saying that the governor should focus on restructuring of the country.



News Credibility Score: 95%



