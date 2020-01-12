

News at a Glance



El-Zakzaky: you cannot stop justice – Shiites Tells El-Rufai Within Nigeria - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shittes on Sunday replied Kaduna Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai over comments he made about their embattled leader Sheikh El-Zakzaky. El-Rufai said he will not release El-Zakzaky due to the pains ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



