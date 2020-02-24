Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electricity Consumers Oppose Tariff Increment By Ikeja Electric
Inside Business Online  - Electricity consumers on Monday opposed the planned tariff increment by Ikeja Electric (IE), demanding that 90 per cent of customers should be metered before any upward review of tariff.

12 hours ago
