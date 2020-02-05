

Elon Musk’s wealth rises by $13bn as Tesla hits stock boom Vanguard News - Elon Musk is charging up his fortune. The Tesla chief’s net worth has grown more than any other billionaire’s so far this year amid a massive stock boom for his electric-car company. Musk added $4.7 billion to his fortune on Monday, when Tesla’s share ...



