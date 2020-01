News at a Glance



Elrufai shocks pensioners, increase benefits from N3,000 to N30,000 per month Vanguard News - Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday shocked pensioners in the state as he increased their benefits from as low as N3,000 to N30,000, saying that what most pensioners take home was unacceptable.



