Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough dies in apparent suicide
News photo Online Nigeria  - Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough and her mum Lisa Marie Presley Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson and Lisa Marie Presley’s son, has died in an apparent suicide.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


Elvis Presley’s Grandson, Benjamin Keough Dies from Apparent Suicide Olisa TV:
Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s Grandson has sadly passed away from an apparent suicide.
Elvis Presley’s Grandson, Benjamin Keough Dies Aged 27 The Herald:
Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough has died from alleged suicide at the age of 27.
Ondo: Benjamin Olarotimi emerges ZLP governorship candidate TVC News:
A social struggle leader, Comrade Benjamin Olarotimi has emerged the governorship candidate of Zenith LabourParty (ZLP) after beating his sole challenger, Pastor Olusegun Esho. The Party has become the first political party to hold primaries to pick ...
VIDEO: Benjamin Dube – God Lives ft. JustHlo Mohlala Top Naija:
South African gospel minister, Benjamin Dube has released the music video to his new single titled, “God Lives“. The song features gospel singer, JustHlo Mohlala who delivered a good verse on the song.
Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough dies at 27 from apparent suicide Ofofo:
Benjamin Keough the son of Lisa Marie Presley, has died from an apparent suicide. The 27-year-old who was also Elvis Presley’s grandson, died on Sunday, July 12, in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Celebrities react as Mo Abudu shares lovely photos with her grandson, TJ Kemi Filani Blog:
Media mogul and Ebony Life TV CEO, Mo Abudu has taken to her official Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself and her grandson, TJ. Tagging it “Moments with TJ”, the award winning producer wrote: “Good morning beautiful people.


