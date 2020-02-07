Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Embassy: First US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
Today  - A U.S. citizen in Wuhan, China, has died from the new coronavirus, officials at the American Embassy in Beijing said Saturday.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Odion Ighalo's failure at Manchester United could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking - Controversial pundit - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
2 Ganduje vs Sanusi: President Buhari states his position on lingering fight - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
3 Soldier kills 20 in shopping mall in shooting rampage - PM News, 5 hours ago
4 Gov Makinde attend sensitization on solid waste programme - National Accord, 5 hours ago
5 Supreme court has another opportunity to redeem its image -Ihedioha’s lawyer: - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
6 Five British nationals test positive for coronavirus in France - Today, 5 hours ago
7 ABURI: Emeka Ojukwu’s unfulfilled promise and the lies of Yakubu Gowon - Ripples, 5 hours ago
8 Ihedioha hire 30 Lawyers for the next action - Abuja Press, 5 hours ago
9 Merkel dismisses government official over far-right vote scandal - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Couples emerge first Nigerians to finish Lagos marathon race - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info