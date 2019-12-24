Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Emerging good port access roads to up business at ports in 2020—Sifax group
News photo Business Hilights  - Strong indications have emerged suggesting that with the early completion of ongoing construction activities along the Apapa ports access roads, businesses at the ports especially terminal operators will rise exponentially from next year.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Finally Buhari's govt bows to pressure, frees Dasuki, Sowore after massive public outrage - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 Islamic Group Sends Important Message To Christians - Anaedo Online, 2 hours ago
3 U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean ‘Christmas gift’ ― Trump - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Obasanjo discloses why he fled Quranic school - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
6 Dasuki: First thing ex-NSA did when he returned home after 4 years in detention - See Naija, 2 hours ago
7 Sowore, Dasuki: Presidency angry over media reports, may appeal case - See Naija, 2 hours ago
8 Gov. Wike rejects PDP peace move, tells Gov. Dickson to leave party immediately - See Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Dismissed soldier and gang members arrested for plotting to rob a bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Igbo leaders beg Buhari to avoid regrettable mistakes - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info