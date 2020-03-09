

News at a Glance



Emir Of Kano, Sanusi, Dethroned Sahara Reporters - The Kano State Executive Council has approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi, at a special sitting held on Monday. Before the dethronement, there was crisis in the Kano State House of Assembly on Monday over the issue.



News Credibility Score: 95%



