

News at a Glance



Emir of Ilorin morns death of Doctor Alfa Sa’adu Daily Times - The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the death of a Nigerian medical doctor, Alfa Sa’adu, who died in the United Kingdom after being infected with Coronavirus as a great loss to humanity ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



