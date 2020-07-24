Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Emmanuella Oziofu Mayaki: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Hired To Teach Coding And Graphic Design In UK School
News photo Gistvic  - A 10-year-old Nigerian girl, Emmanuella Oziofu Mayaki has been hired to teach coding in Southfield Primary School in the United Kingdom. Emmanuella Oziofu is from Edo state and teacher of the afterschool coding club.

A 10-Year-Old Nigerian Tech Genius Hired By A U.K. School As It’s New Coding Instructor Jkcyno's Blog:
Emmanuella Oziofu Mayaki from Edo state has been hired to teach coding to pupils in her age group in Southfield Primary School in the United Kingdom. She is the teacher of the afterschool coding club.
10-Year-Old Nigerian Hired as Coding Instructor in UK The Street Journal:
The tech field yields a large portion of high-paying salary jobs with numerous career paths. However, marginalized communities are shut out of these job opportunities due to the lack of resources and access.
KOKO Junior: Meet 10 Year Old Nigerian Tech Expert Hired To Teach In The UK KOKO TV Nigeria:
While an Emmanuella and her uncle Mark Angel are making Nigeria proud, an another Emmaneulla Mehitabelle is standing up against slavery and killing house chores from her sisters, another Emmanuella, has just been employed by a school in the UK. The ...
