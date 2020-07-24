Emmanuella Oziofu Mayaki: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Hired To Teach Coding And Graphic Design In UK School Gistvic - A 10-year-old Nigerian girl, Emmanuella Oziofu Mayaki has been hired to teach coding in Southfield Primary School in the United Kingdom. Emmanuella Oziofu is from Edo state and teacher of the afterschool coding club.



