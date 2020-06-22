Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

England Sim Fantasy: the Starting Elevens for GW34
News photo Complete Sports  - Do you want to know who’s guaranteed to play in today’s gameweek? You’re in the rightplace! You know we’ll need a bit of help and we want to erase any doubts you might’ve had about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Crisis merchants and benefactors of leadership conflict in APC, by Salihu Moh. Lukman The Eagle Online:
Somehow, vested interests who may have been furtively peddling false allegations against some Progressive Governors for the perspectives they hold about the crisis facing the party, are doing everything possible to impose their fantasies.
England Sim Fantasy: the Results of Gameweek 34 Online Nigeria:
Liverpool lose first Premier League game of the season, beaten 1–0 by Wolves. The Premier League title race is backon… England Sim Fantasy Gameweek 34 has ended and here are the final scores, like every otherday! Only here you‘ll find the results for ...


1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
