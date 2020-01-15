Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Enthusiastic Crowd Mob Rev Mbaka At Hope Uzodinma's Ceremony
News photo CKN Nigeria  - The founder of Adoration Ministry, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka was today mobbed by an enthusiastic crowd as he made his way into Government House for the swearing-in of the new governor of the State, Hope UzodinmaRev. Father Ejike Mbaka, who had predicted ...

1 hour ago
Tori News:
Footage of the prophecy by a Catholic priest, Fr Ejike Mbaka prophesying that Hope Uzodinma would become Governor has surfaced.


