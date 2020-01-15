Enthusiastic Crowd Mob Rev Mbaka At Hope Uzodinma's Ceremony CKN Nigeria - The founder of Adoration Ministry, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka was today mobbed by an enthusiastic crowd as he made his way into Government House for the swearing-in of the new governor of the State, Hope UzodinmaRev. Father Ejike Mbaka, who had predicted ...



News Credibility Score: 50%