Enugu Airport: Contractor Condemns Hostility of Host Community
This Day  - Chinedu Eze The company handling the reconstruction of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu PW, has complained about the hostility by the host community at the quarry site where it sources gravel and called on the state government ...

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 ISWAP kills five vigilantes in Borno attack - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
2 Merck’s Ebola Vaccine gets FDA approval - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Public health is priority for FG — EHANIRE - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Daily Times Newspaper, Monday, January 13, 2020 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
5 Delta community seeks state government's assistance over kingship tussle - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Adeboye demands 50% cut in governors’, lawmakers’ salary - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 23 States Run Local Security Outfits as Groups Demand Decentralised Policing - This Day, 2 hours ago
8 No govt can succeed without meeting yearnings of the people- Asuku - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
9 NASFAT tasks students on employability skills - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Cobbler nabbed for allegedly raping, attempting to kill graduate - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
