Enugu Rangers Confirm Death Of Its Player Ifeanyi Onwubiko Naija News - The management of Enugu Rangers F.C under the leadership of Prince Davidson Owumi has confirmed the death of its striker, Ifeanyi George Onwubiko. The striker died on Sunday in a fatal accident along Asaba-Benin expressway.



