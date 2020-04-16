

News at a Glance



Enugu: Ugwuanyi appoints new Commissioner for Youths, Sports Newzandar News - Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Mr Nzekwe Manfred as the new Commissioner for Youths and Sport, NAN reports. Mr Dan Onwuegbuna, the .....Continue Reading →



News Credibility Score: 21%



