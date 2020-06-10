Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Enugu govt awards multiple contracts for construction, rehabilitation of health facilities
The Citizen  - …7 LGAs get new Primary Health Care Centres …34 health facilities across 17 LGAs for rehabilitation …approves upgrade, rehabilitation of Enugu Ezike General Hospital, Nsukka District Hospital  …approves construction of Efi Igbo Cattle Ranch The Enugu ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
Enugu – The Enugu State Government has approved the construction and development of a modern ranch for breeding of indigenous catt The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, disclosed this
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Enugu govt approves establishment of ultra-modern cattle ranch to boost beef production Determined to boost the production of beef and allied products in Enugu State, the state government yesterday approved the establishment of an ultra- ...
NNN:
The Enugu State Government has approved the construction and development of a modern ranch for breeding of indigenous cattle.


   More Picks
1 Senate confirms Justice Dongban-Mensem Court of Appeal President - Mega News, 2 hours ago
2 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker, swears in new one - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
3 Serial Paedophile Who Allegedly Infected And Defiled Four Minors Apprehended In Imo State - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Details of Osinbajo’s meeting with Buhari revealed - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Come Back To Nigeria To Implement Your Agenda For Biafra, MASSOB Tells Nnamdi Kanu - News Break, 2 hours ago
6 Obaseki’s University Of Ibadan Certificate Different From Other Alumni - Oshioke - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 DHQ gives July date for integration of 603 repentant B/H fighters - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 39m Nigerians may lose jobs in 2020 –Osinbajo - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker - The News, 2 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole Acting Like Judge In His Own Case – Edo Deputy Gov - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info