Equities investors gain N83.11bn on Monday Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Equities investors gain N83.11bn on Monday Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained N83.11 billion to open the market on a bullish run on Monday as the market indicator grew by 0.73 per cent to close at 26,609.34 ...



