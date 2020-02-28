Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Era of borrowing from banks, not repaying gone,says Emefiele
The Guardian  - The era of entrepreneurs borrowing from banks and not paying back is gone, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele said on Saturday. Emefiele spoke in Lagos where he came for an assessment tour of the Dangote Refinery

