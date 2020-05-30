|
|
|
|
|
1
|
‘No plan’ for a curfew in NYC amid George Floyd protests: de Blasio - Newzandar News,
53 mins ago
|
2
|
Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline - Gistvile,
57 mins ago
|
3
|
Zamfara lawmaker, Jekada is dead - Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
|
4
|
Private Schools Owners Reject Federal Government Plans To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres. - Nigeria Breaking News,
1 hour ago
|
5
|
Lagos set to reopen religious, social centres, begins meetings with stakeholders - The Guardian,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses - Gist Punch,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
US election: Prophet T.B Joshua sends new message to Donald Trump - Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
Hundreds arrested, 33 NYPD cops injured during NYC George Floyd protests - Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
Obaseki orders Police investigation into death of UNIBEN student - Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
Senate refutes allegations of culpability in NDDC fraud - The Guardian,
2 hours ago