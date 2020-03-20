Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines suspends flights to 30 countries
24 hours ago
Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains Vanguard News:
Saudi Arabia will suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis, and trains for 14 days to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The Guardian:
South Africa's flag carrier on Friday suspended all international and regional flights until the end of May following a travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Premium Times:
The airline said in a statement that the temporary suspension of flights to all its West Coast destinations would become effective from March 23.
CORONAVIRUS: Arik suspends flights to West African countries Ripples Nigeria:
One of Nigeria’s foremost airlines, Arik Air, on Wednesday, suspended its flight services to all West African destinations following the continued spread of coronavirus.
Page One:
South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it will immediately suspend all international operations until...
Pulse Nigeria:
The suspension of flights will take effect on Monday, March 23, according to the airline.
PM News:
Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to Nigeria, France, Germany, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus
Arik Air suspends flights to Ghana, Liberia, Senegal over coronavirus outbreak Nigerian Eye:
Arik Air says flights to all of its destination in Ghana, Liberia and Senegal will be suspended.In a statement released on Monday, the airline said the suspension will be effective from Monday, March 23.Roy Ilegbodu, chief executive officer of Arik Air, ...
Coronavirus: Arik Airline Suspends Flights To Ghana, Senegal And Liberia KOKO TV Nigeria:
Arik Airline has announced that it will be suspending flights to Ghana, Liberia and Senegal following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Nigeria Sun:
Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways has announced that it is immediately suspending all international operations until 31 May 2020 in light of a government travel ban aimed at stoppi
News Break:
South African Airways have suspended international flights over the outbreak of coronavirus. Read Also: NAFDAC Approves Chloroquine For Coronavirus Clinical Trials The airline announced this via a statement on Friday. It said the airline would only ...
NGG:
According to the latest report, Saudi Arabia will suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis, and
Coronavirus: Arik Air Suspends Flights To West Coast Destinations Titope Blog:
Coronavirus: Arik Air Suspends Flights To West Coast Destinations
Investor King:
Arik Halts Flights to Senegal, Others Following the footsteps of other global airlines to curb fast-spreading coronavirus, the Arik Air on Wednesday announced it has...
Unknown Source:
Arik air Arik Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to destinations in Ghana, Liberia and Senegal following the pandemic nature of the .....Continue Reading →


